Australian Market Rises, But Halts Trading

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market rose more than 1 percent on Monday following the gains on Wall Street Friday. Investors also reacted positively to news that Australia has signed onto the 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP, the world's largest free trade bloc that includes East Asian powers China, Japan and South Korea.

However, the stock exchange halted trading in late-morning trade, citing market data issues.

The Australian Securities Exchange said it has paused equity market trading while it investigates market data issues. The stock exchange operator apologized for the disruption and said it is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 79.10 points or 1.23 percent to 6,484.30, off a high of 6,487.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index was up 77.70 points or 1.18 percent to 6,687.00. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group rose 2 percent, Rio Tinto advanced almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals added almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks were higher even as crude oil prices fell on Friday. Oil Search rose almost 3 percent, Santos advanced almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum added more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac were higher in a range of 1.4 percent to 1.9 percent, while ANZ Banking gained almost 3 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners were mixed after gold prices rose Friday. Evolution Mining edged up 0.3 percent, while Newcrest Mining declined 0.1 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to earnings news from big-name companies like Cisco and Disney. The markets also seemed to benefit from news that President Donald Trump's campaign continued to face setbacks in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, eliminating some of the lingering uncertainty about the outcome. Traders also continued to express optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine even as new cases in the U.S. spiked to another new record high.

The Dow surged up 399.64 points or 1.4 percent to 29,479.81, the Nasdaq jumped 119.70 points or 1 percent to 11,829.29 and the S&P 500 spiked 48.14 points or 1.4 percent to 3,585.15.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slipped by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over excess supply and a weak outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases across the world. WTI crude for December delivery slumped $0.99 or about 2.4 percent to $40.13 a barrel.

