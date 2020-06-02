Australian Market Rises Ahead Of GDP Data

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising for a third straight day on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on optimism about an economy recovery as businesses reopen following coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Investors now look ahead to the release of Australia's GDP data for the first quarter later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 57.40 points or 0.98 percent to 5,892.50, off a high of 5,898.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is higher by 58.80 points or 0.99 percent to 6,018.90. Australian stocks closed higher on Tuesday.

In the oil sector, Santos is gaining more than 3 percent, Oil Search is rising almost 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent, after crude oil prices rose to a nearly three-month high overnight.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is advancing more than 2 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP is rising more than 2 percent, Rio is advancing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding 0.6 percent, reflecting strong iron ore prices.

Meanwhile, gold miners are weak after gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling more than 5 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent.

Austal said it has promoted chief operating officer Patrick Gregg to the position of chief executive officer, succeeding David Singleton who will complete his contract at the end of the year. The shipbuilder's shares are losing more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will release first-quarter numbers for gross domestic product and May results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, gaining momentum from strong iron ore prices. The local unit was quoted at $0.6919, compared to Tuesday's close of $0.6802.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday amid optimism about an economy recovery as businesses reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. Economists have repeatedly warned that the recovery will take time, but traders have seemingly shrugged off those concerns as stocks continue to recover from their March low. Traders have also largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 0.6 percent to 25,742.65, the Nasdaq climbed 56.33 points or 0.6 percent to 9,611.22 and the S&P 500 advanced 25.09 points or 0.8 percent to 3,080.82.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices settled at a nearly three-month high on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended well beyond the previously agreed period. Crude for July delivery surged up $1.37 or nearly 4 percent to $36.81 a barrel.

