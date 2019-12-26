Australian Market Rises After Christmas Break

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market, which resumed trading after a two-day holiday, is modestly higher on Friday following the record highs overnight on Wall Street amid optimism over the likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal and after online retail giant Amazon said the holiday season was "record-breaking".

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 14.10 points or 0.21 percent to 6808.30, after rising to a high of 6,814.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 16.00 points or 0.23 percent to 6,922.40. The Australian market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays respectively.

Among the major miners, BHP and Fortescue Metals are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent.

Gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is higher by more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also rising after crude oil prices extended gains to a third straight session overnight. Santos is higher by 0.4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent and Oil Search is edging up 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the big four banks are mixed. Westpac Banking is rising 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent, while National Australia Bank is declining 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is down 0.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6944, up from $0.6916 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, although volume was relatively light following the Christmas Day holiday. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment over the past couple of weeks. In addition, the Labor Department released a report showing a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 21.

The Dow rose 105.94 points or 0.4 percent to 28,621.39, the Nasdaq advanced 69.51 points or 0.8 percent to 9,022.39 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.53 points or 0.5 percent to 3,239.91.

The markets in Europe remained closed on Thursday in observance of Boxing Day.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand, the OPEC-led output cuts and on data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude for February ended up $0.57 or about 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.

