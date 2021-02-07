Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, following the record closing highs on Wall Street Friday after data showed a modest rebound in U.S. employment in the month of January and amid rising optimism about U.S. stimulus.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 46.80 points or 0.68 percent to 6,887.30 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is higher by 54.30 points or 0.76 percent to 7,167.20. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday for their best week since early November.

The major miners are notably higher. Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are adding almost 2 percent each.

In the banking sector, Westpac and National Australia Bank are rising more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are up 0.4 percent each.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices extended gains on Friday. Santos is gaining more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent and Oil Search is up 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay is advancing more than 2 percent, Appen is adding almost 1 percent and WiseTech Global is up 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices advanced on Friday. Newcrest Mining is higher by almost 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 once again reaching new record closing highs after the Labor Department report released a closely watched report showing a modest rebound in employment in the month of January. The markets continued to benefit from upbeat news on the earnings front and news that Johnson & Johnson has applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA for its single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow rose 92.38 points or 0.3 percent to 31,148.24, the Nasdaq advanced 78.55 points or 0.6 percent to 13,856.30 and the S&P 500 climbed 15.09 points or 0.4 percent to 3,886.83.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on hopes energy demand will increase thanks the vaccination drive picking up momentum, and on output cuts by the oil cartel. WTI crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.62 or about 1.1 percent at $56.85 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.