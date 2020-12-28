Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market, which resumed trading after the Christmas holidays, is rising on Tuesday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump finally signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government spending bill.

In addition, the U.S. House of Representatives has backed Trump's proposal and voted to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 55.10 points or 0.83 percent to 6,719.90, after rising to a high of 6,725.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 60.30 points or 0.87 percent to 6,977.80. The Australian market was closed on Monday for the Boxing Day holiday.

In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.3 percent.

The major miners are also higher. Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent and BHP Group is edging up 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices rose overnight. Woodside Petroleum is higher by almost 2 percent, Santos is adding 0.6 percent and Oil Search is up 0.3 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen is rising more than 2 percent and Afterpay is advancing almost 2 percent, while WiseTech Global is down 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are mixed after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is advancing 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining lower by 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday in reaction to news that President Donald Trump has finally signed a $2.3 trillion government spending bill that includes approximately $900 billion in coronavirus relief funds. Trump had previously resisted signing the legislation, calling for $600 in direct payments to individuals to be increased to $2,000. Trading activity remained subdued, however, with many traders still away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Friday.

The Dow climbed 204.10 points or 0.7 percent to 30,403.97, the Nasdaq rose 94.69 points or 0.7 percent to 12,899.42 and the S&P 500 advanced 32.30 points or 0.9 percent to 3,735.36.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday, with the U.K. markets closed for Boxing Day. The German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on travel in several places raised concerns about outlook for energy demand and offset positive news on the stimulus front. WTI crude for February ended down $0.61 or about 1.3 percent at $47.62 a barrel.

