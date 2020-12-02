Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Thursday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism over U.S. stimulus talks and as the UK approved the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Upbeat Australian economic data also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 18.30 points or 0.28 percent to 6,608.50, after rising to a high of 6,626.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 27.80 points or 0.41 percent to 6,839.10. Australian stocks closed little changed on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is climbing more than 11 percent, Rio Tinto is gaining more than 4 percent and BHP Group is rising almost 4 percent.

Oil stocks are also advancing after crude oil prices rebounded overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are higher by more than 1 percent each, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the big four banks - Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank - are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.

U.S.-based Waddell & Reed Financial said it has agreed to be acquired by Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management division of Macquarie Group, for a total consideration of $1.7 billion. Shares of Macquarie Group are down 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are also lower even as gold prices extended gains overnight. Evolution Mining is declining more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$7.456 billion in October. That beat expectations for a surplus of A$5.8 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$5.815 billion surplus in September.

Imports were up 1.0 percent on month following the downwardly revised 6.5 percent slide in September. Exports climbed 5.0 percent on month, up from the downwardly revised 2.6 percent gain in the previous month.

The latest survey from Markit Economics showed that the services sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 55.1. That's up from 53.7 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the composite index improved to 54.9 in November, up from 53.5 a month earlier.

The value of owner-occupied home loans issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in October, coming in at A$17.39 billion. That follows the 6.0 percent jump in September.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday after seeing early weakness amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the recent spike in new coronavirus cases. Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of November. Selling pressure waned over the course of the morning, amid optimism about potential coronavirus vaccines and on hopes lawmakers in Washington will reach an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus bill.

The Dow rose 59.87 points or 0.2 percent to 29,883.79 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.56 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 3,669.01, while the Nasdaq edged down 5.74 points or 0.1 percent to 12,349.37.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, as data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended November 27. WTI crude for February delivery climbed $0.73 or about 1.6 percent to $45.28 a barrel.

