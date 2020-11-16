Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market, which resumed trading on Tuesday after an outage in the previous session, is rising following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street after Moderna said data from a late-stage trial showed its coronavirus vaccine candidate was 94.5 percent effective in preventing infection. In addition, the surge in crude oil prices lifted oil stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 28.00 points or 0.43 percent to 6,512.30, after rising to a high of 6,530.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 24.10 points or 0.36 percent to 6,711.10. Australian stocks rose on Monday before trading was halted for the entire day late in the morning due to "market data issues".

Oil stocks are notably higher after crude oil prices surged overnight. Oil Search is rising more than 4 percent, Santos is gaining more than 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is advancing more than 2 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac and ANZ Banking are advancing more than 2 percent each, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are adding more than 1 percent each.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is advancing almost 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are notably lower even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent.

In economic news, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy board felt that the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was well underway, but would be protracted, minutes from the central bank's November 3 meeting revealed on Tuesday. To that end, the members agreed that fiscal and monetary support would likely be required for some time.

At the meeting, the RBA decided to lower its key cash rate by 15 basis points to a record low of 0.10 percent. It also decided to cut the target for the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond to around 0.1 percent and to purchase A$100 billion government bonds of maturities of around 5 to 10 years over the next six months.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Monday following more upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front, with Moderna reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate. Moderna said that the trial of its potential coronavirus vaccine met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5 percent.

The Dow surged up 470.63 points or 1.6 percent to 29,950.44, the Nasdaq climbed 94.84 points or 0.8 percent to 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.76 points or 1.2 percent to 3,626.92.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both surged up by 1.7 percent.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Monday as strong economic data from China and Japan and hopes about OPEC and allies continuing to curb output helped ease concerns about energy demand outlook. WTI crude for December delivery jumped $1.21 or about 3 percent to $41.34 a barrel.

