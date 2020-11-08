Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Monday, extending gains from the previous sessions, after Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump and removed uncertainty regarding the U.S. presidential race from the markets.

A divided government with Joe Biden as President and Republicans controlling the Senate is seen as likely to dim chances of tough financial regulations and higher taxes.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 93.70 points or 1.51 percent to 6,283.90, after touching a high of 6,291.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 101.90 points or 1.59 percent to 6,496.90. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 4 percent, BHP Group is rising almost 3 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing more than 2 percent.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices rose modestly on Friday. Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is advancing more than 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.8 percent.

Oil stocks are advancing even as crude oil prices tumbled Friday. Santos is higher by more than 1 percent, Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will release September figures for building permits today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Friday after seeing early weakness partly due to profit taking following the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. Lingering uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election also weighed on the markets as several key states continue to count votes.

While the Nasdaq inched up 4.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 11,895.23, the Dow dipped 66.78 points or 0.2 percent to 28,323.40 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.01 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,509.44.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by rising concerns over the outlook for energy demand due to the continued surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and in several European countries. Crude for December delivery tumbled $1.65 or 4.3 percent to $37.14 a barrel.

