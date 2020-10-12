Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Tuesday for the seventh straight session, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street reflecting gains by tech stocks and optimism about a new U.S. stimulus bill. Tech stocks and banks are among the major gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 52.80 points or 0.86 percent to 6,184.60, after touching a high of 6,195.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 48.80 points or 0.77 percent to 6,391.90.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking is rising more than 3 percent, Westpac is higher by more than 2 percent, National Australia Bank is advancing almost 2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech sector, Afterpay is gaining more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is higher by more than 2 percent and Appen is rising almost 1 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is declining 0.5 percent and BHP Group is lower by 0.2 percent, while Rio Tinto is edging higher by 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are weak even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Evolution Mining is losing 0.4 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices fell overnight. Oil Search is sliding 0.4 percent and Santos is down 0.1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is advancing almost 1 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen over the past few sessions. Technology stocks helped to lead the markets higher. The markets also continued to benefit from optimism about a new stimulus bill even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks will "remain at an impasse" until "serious issues" with the Trump administration's latest proposal are resolved. The White House has increased its offer to $1.8 billion in its latest proposal, but Pelosi still called the administration's proposed bill "grossly inadequate."

The Dow advanced 250.62 points or 0.9 percent to 28,837.52, the Nasdaq spiked 296.32 points or 2.6 percent to 11,876.26 and the S&P 500 jumped 57.09 points or 1.6 percent to 3,534.22.

The major European markets also moved mostly to the upside on Monday, with the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both climbing by 0.7 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid concerns over excess supply in the market and worries about a possible drop in energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. WTI crude for November fell $1.17 or about 2.9 percent at $39.43 a barrel.

