Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Friday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street reflecting gains by tech stocks as well as on news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

Investor sentiment also received a boost after Victoria's daily coronavirus infections dropped below 200 for the first time in almost six weeks on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 25.00 points or 0.41 percent to 6,145.00, after touching a high of 6,166.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 27.50 points or 0.44 percent to 6,299.20. Australian stocks closed lower on Thursday.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.7 percent, while Commonwealth bank is adding 0.3 percent.

MyState reported a 3 percent decrease in full-year profit and said it will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. The Tasmanian banking group's shares are losing almost 4 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher even as crude oil prices slipped overnight. Santos is rising more than 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is advancing almost 1 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent.

The major miners are little changed. Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is lower by 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are also little changed despite a rebound in gold prices overnight. Evolution Mining is edging down 0.1 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was slightly higher against the US dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7208, compared to $0.7190 at close on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching a new record closing high due to strength among technology stocks. Stocks initially moved to the downside after a Labor Department report showed an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 15. Selling pressure waned later as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

While the Nasdaq jumped 118.49 points or 1.1 percent to 11,264.95, the Dow edged up 46.85 points or 0.2 percent to 27,739.73 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.3 percent to 3,385.51.

The major European markets showed significant moves to the downside on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.6 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices slipped on Thursday on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. WTI crude futures for September delivery fell $0.35 to $42.58 a barrel.

