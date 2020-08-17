Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Tuesday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as Victoria reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in a month. Investor sentiment was boosted after supermarket giant Coles reported an increase in profit for the full year.

Investors now look ahead to the release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting held on August 5. At the meeting, Australia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.25 percent and also kept its quantitative easing unchanged.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 16.70 points or 0.27 percent to 6,093.10, after touching a high of 6,099.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 21.30 points or 0.34 percent to 6,239.80. Australian stocks closed lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is higher by more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is rising almost 2 percent and BHP Group is adding 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices surged overnight. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.

Coles Group reported a 5.7 percent increase in full-year profit excluding significant and other items, while statutory net profit declined 31.8 percent from last year. The supermarket giant's shares are up more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the big four banks are notably lower. Westpac is losing almost 4 percent, ANZ Banking is lower by more than 2 percent, National Australia Bank is declining almost 2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down almost 1 percent.

Westpac said it will not pay a dividend for the first half of fiscal 2020 due to the ongoing uncertainty in the operating environment and will next consider paying dividends while reporting its full-year results in November.

Oil stocks are mostly lower even as crude oil prices advanced overnight. Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.5 percent, while Santos is adding 0.5 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P remaining in the green all day, while the Dow spent the session in the red reflecting selling pressure on Boeing, financials and oil companies. The Nasdaq, as usual, got a lift from the technology stocks, particularly Tesla. Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Dow sank 86.11 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,844.91, while the Nasdaq spiked 110.42 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,129.73 and the S&P 500 rose 9.14 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,381.99.

The major European markets shook off early inconsistency to finish higher on Monday. Germany's DAX added 19.32 points or 0.15 percent to 12,920.66, while London's FTSE climbed 37.40 points or 0.61 percent to 6,127.44 and the CAC 40 in France rose 9.01 points or 0.18 percent to 4,971.94.

Crude oil prices shrugged off early weakness on Monday to jump higher, recovering from news of output increase and demand drop. WTI crude futures rose $0.57 or 1.34 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

