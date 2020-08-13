Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Friday after two straight days of losses and despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. In addition, better than expected earnings results from National Australia Bank lifted sentiment. Banks are among the notable gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 33.70 points or 0.55 percent to 6,124.70 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 34.50 points or 0.55 percent to 6,258.40. Australian stocks closed lower on Thursday.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is rising more than 1 percent, while Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are all higher by almost 1 percent each.

National Australia Bank reported a 7 percent decrease in cash profit for the third quarter from last year, while net profit was a better than expected A$1.5 billion despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 0.5 percent and BHP Group is adding 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 4 percent, while Newcrest Mining is declining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices declined overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 2 percent, Santos is lower by more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in a lackluster session as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets. A steep drop by Cisco Systems weighed on the Dow after the networking giant reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results, but provided disappointing guidance. Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Democrats and White House officials remain at an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.

The Dow dipped 80.12 points or 0.3 percent to 27,896.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 6.92 points or 0.2 percent to 3,373.43. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back off its best levels, but still closed up 30.27 points or 0.3 percent at 11,042.50.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices continued their modest decline through Thursday after the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for global oil demand for the whole of 2020 to 91.9 million barrels per day, saying the Covid-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow over oil demand. WTI crude oil for September fell $0.28 or 0.66 percent to $42.27 a barrel.

