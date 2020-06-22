Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Tuesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on hopes of more economic stimulus in the U.S. and on optimism about a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced setback.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 36.70 points or 0.62 percent to 5,981.20, after touching a high of 5,999.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 41.10 points or 0.68 percent to 6,099.10. Australian stocks closed flat for a second straight day on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are all advancing more than 1 percent each.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is advancing almost 1 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are adding 0.6 percent each after crude oil prices gained almost 2 percent overnight.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.

The big four banks - Westpac, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking - are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.

Woolworths Group said it expects full-year earnings to be slightly lower than last year and noted that trading so far in the June quarter continued to be strong. Shares of the retail giant are down 0.4 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6927, compared to $0.6858 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May, as the group's chief economist was confident sales would rebound in the coming months.

The Nasdaq jumped 110.35 points or 1.1 percent to 10,056.47, the Dow climbed 153.50 points or 0.6 percent to 26,024.96 and the S&P 500 advanced 20.12 points or 0.7 percent to 3,117.86.

Meanwhile, the major European markets closed lower on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections in several U.S. states and in quite a few countries across the globe. WTI crude for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

