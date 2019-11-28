Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Friday, touching new record highs for a second straight day despite the absence of any cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Mining and energy stocks are mostly higher.

Nevertheless, investors remained cautious amid worries that tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong could delay a potential "phase one" trade deal.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 23.80 points or 0.35 percent to 6,887.80, after rising to a new record high of 6,893.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 24.00 points or 0.34 percent to 6,989.60. Australian stocks pared gains to close modestly higher on Thursday.

The major miners are mostly higher. Rio Tinto is rising 0.3 percent and BHP is higher by 0.2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher. Santos is adding 0.4 percent and Oil Search is rising 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are lower by more than 1 percent each.

The big four banks are mostly lower. Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent, while ANZ Banking is adding 0.4 percent.

Select Harvests' shares are gaining more than 9 percent after the horticultural firm reported a full-year profit and its almond harvest for the full year exceeded its own upgraded forecast in August.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is edging higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6769, compared to $0.6767 on Thursday.

The U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The major European markets finished lower on Thursday. Germany's Dax shed 0.3 percent, while London's FTSE fell 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent.

