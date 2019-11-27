Australian Market Rises

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is higher on Thursday following the overnight gains on Wall Street amid optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal and on upbeat U.S. economic data.

Nevertheless, investors turned cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong, despite strong objections by China.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 23.10 points or 0.34 percent to 6,873.70, after rising to a new record high of 6,876.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 23.70 points or 0.34 percent to 6,974.30. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday.

Oil stocks are higher even as crude oil prices declined overnight. Woodside Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent, Santos is advancing 0.3 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent.

The major miners are mostly higher. BHP is adding 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is declining almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is lower by more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining 0.5 percent after gold prices slipped overnight.

The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is declining 0.6 percent and Westpac is down 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is rising 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is adding 0.1 percent.

Commonwealth Bank-owned insurer CommInsure has been fined $700 thousand after pleading guilty to unlawfully selling life insurance policies in unsolicited phone calls.

In economic news, Australia will provide third-quarter data for private capital expenditure today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6764, compared to $0.6777 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks on Wednesday extended the upward trend seen over the past few sessions as the markets continued to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after President Donald Trump said trade talks are "going very well." The continued strength on Wall Street also came following the release of some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in the month of October.

The Dow rose 42.32 points or 0.2 percent to 28,164.00, the Nasdaq advanced 57.24 points or 0.7 percent to 8,705.18 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.11 points or 0.4 percent to 3,153.63.

The major European markets turned mixed on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration noted an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories. WTI crude for January delivery fell $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $58.11 a barrel.

