Australian Market Retreats After Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market opened higher on Monday following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday and the steady increase in crude oil prices, but failed to sustain gains after National Australia Bank reported weak earnings results.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 18.10 points or 0.35 percent to 5,224.50, after rising to a high of 5,258.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.00 points or 0.15 percent to 5,292.70. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 2.1 percent to 3.3 percent.

National Australia Bank reported a 51 percent fall in net profit and cash earnings for the first half of the year, slashed its interim dividend and launched a capital raising of A$3.5 billion. The bank's shares are in a trading halt.

In the oil sector, Santos is lower by 0.7 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.5 percent while Oil Search is adding 0.4 percent even as crude oil futures gained on Friday.

In the mining space, BHP is declining 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.4 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and after safe-haven gold prices declined on Friday.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6387, compared to $0.6356 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks retreated after opening higher on Friday after data showed a sharp fall in durable goods orders in the month of March and the University of Michigan's report showed a deterioration in consumer sentiment in April. However, stocks climbed higher after President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up U.S. testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19. The sharp jump in crude oil prices also lifted the market.

The Dow ended up 260.01 points, or 1.11 percent, at 23,775.27, the S&P 500 rose 38.94 points, or 1.39 percent to 1,836.74 and the Nasdaq settled up 139.77 points, or 1.65 percent at 8,634.52.

The major European markets ended notably lower on Friday as worries about the coronavirus pandemic rose following a report that said the drug remdesivir from Gilead failed in its first randomized clinical trial. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 1.28 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX lost 1.69 percent.

Crude oil prices gained on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

