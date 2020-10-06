Australian Market Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market has recovered after opening lower on Wednesday following the negative cues from Wall Street as U.S. President Donald Trump said he is ending stimulus talks with Democrats until after the November 3 presidential election. Optimism about Australia's federal budget, which was unveiled yesterday night, offered support to the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 19.00 points or 0.32 percent to 5,981.10, after falling to a low of 5,944.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 24.00 points or 0.39 percent to 6,188.20. Australian stocks fluctuated before ending modestly higher on Tuesday.

The big four banks - Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank - are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay is rising more than 2 percent, while Appen and WiseTech Global are rising more than 1 percent each.

In the mining space, BHP Group is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are also weak after gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing 3 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by almost 2 percent.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent and Oil Search is up 0.2 percent, while Santos is declining 1 percent after crude oil prices gained overnight.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday following a massive sell-off in the final hour after having spent much of the day's session in positive territory. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package sent shivers and triggered the sell-off. Trump said he has instructed his administration's negotiators to stop stimulus discussions with Democrats until after the November 3 presidential election.

The Dow, which had surged to 28,354.48, ended the day with a loss of 375.88 points or 1.34 percent at 27,772.76. The Nasdaq plunged 177.88 points or 1.57 percent to settle at 11,154.60, while the S&P 500 slumped 47.66 points or 1.4 percent to 3,360.97.

The major European markets recovered after a weak start to close higher on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.12 percent, Germany's DAX climbed 0.61 percent and France's CAC 40 ended up 0.48 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday and the front-month futures contract settled with strong gains for a second successive day as supply disruptions in Norway and expectations of a U.S. stimulus plan supported the commodity. WTI crude for November ended up $1.45 or about 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

