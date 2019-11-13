Australian Market Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market opened lower on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the release of Australia's unemployment data for October. However, the market has recovered after a weak start and is now modestly higher.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 19.80 points or 0.30 percent to 6,718.20, after touching a low of 6,687.70 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 20.40 points or 0.30 percent to 6,826.00. Australian stocks closed lower on Wednesday.

The major miners are mostly lower. BHP is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.6 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent.

BHP said its chief executive Andrew Mackenzie will retire at the end of 2019 and will be succeeded by Mike Henry, President of BHP's Australian mining operations, on January 1, 2020.

Oil stocks are also lower despite an increase in crude oil prices overnight. Oil Search is declining 0.6 percent, Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.5 percent and Santos is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among the big four banks, shares of National Australia Bank, trading ex-dividend, are declining almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging down 0.1 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing 0.5 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent after gold prices snapped a four-session losing streak and rose overnight.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6837, up from $0.6854 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in choppy trading after seeing initial weakness amid renewed uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. However, selling pressure waned as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in Congressional testimony that the central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged in the near future. Stocks moved back to the downside in afternoon trading after a report from the Wall Street Journal said U.S.-China trade talks have hit a snag over Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

While the Nasdaq edged down 3.99 points or 0.1 percent to 8,482.10, the Dow rose 92.10 points or 0.3 percent to 27,783.59 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.20 points or 0.1 percent to 3,094.04.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices recovered after a weak start and ended modestly higher on Wednesday, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC said a global recession is unlikely and that shale oil production in the U.S. will be less than expected next year. WTI crude for December delivery rose $0.32 or about 0.6 percent to $57.12 a barrel.

