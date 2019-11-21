Australian Market Rebounds

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rebounding on Friday after two straight days of losses and despite the negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Investor sentiment received a boost after a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 34.70 points or 0.52 percent to 6,707.60, after rising to a high of 6,711.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 35.60 points or 0.53 percent to 6,813.30. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.

The major miners are higher. Fortescue Metals is rising almost 3 percent, while Rio Tinto and BHP are advancing more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are rebounding after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are higher by more than 1 percent, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is adding 0.6 percent, while Newcrest Mining is declining 0.6 percent after gold prices declined overnight.

In the banking space, Westpac is losing more than 1 percent, ANZ Banking is declining almost 1 percent, National Australia Bank is lower by 0.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down 0.2 percent.

Law firm Slater and Gordon announced class action lawsuits against ANZ and Westpac for selling "junk" insurance policies to unsuspecting customers.

The Australia Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC said it proposes to approve the Qantas Airways loyalty tie-up with BP petrol stations, which was announced in September, despite some concerns over the sharing of customers' data between the two companies. Shares of Qantas are higher by almost 1 percent.

Mayne Pharma's shares are losing more than 11 percent after the drug maker reported that its gross profit for the first four months of the year dropped 33 percent and revenue declined 16 percent compared to the year-ago period.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6788, compared to $0.6799 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, partly reflecting renewed uncertainty about the U.S. and China finalizing a phase one trade deal due to tensions over Hong Kong. Meanwhile, a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks. Citing people briefed on the matter, the WSJ said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He extended the invitation to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a phone call late last week.

The Dow slipped 54.80 points or 0.2 percent to 27,766.29, the Nasdaq dipped 20.52 points or 0.2 percent to 8,506.21 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.92 points or 0.2 percent to 3,103.54.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices rebounded from early losses and moved higher to hit their best levels in almost two months on Thursday, reacting to reports that OPEC and its allies will likely extend output cuts beyond March 2020. WTI crude for January ended up $1.57 or about 2.8 percent at $58.58 a barrel.

