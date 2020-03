Australian Market Plunges

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is plunging more than 7 percent on Friday after U.S. stocks extended their selloff overnight as sentiment was dampened by President Donald Trump's Europe travel ban and the lack of a meaningful stimulus package to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is plunging 389.40 points or 7.34 percent to 4,915.20, after touching a low of 4,889.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is tumbling 387.30 points or 7.21 percent to 4,983.60. Australian markets nosedived to hit over three-year lows on Thursday.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank is falling more than 13 percent, Westpac is losing almost 12 percent, ANZ Banking is lower by more than 10 percent and Commonwealth Bank is tumbling more than 7 percent.

Westpac has been hit with another shareholder class action lawsuit over allegations it breached money laundering laws and failed to properly monitor payments potentially linked to child sex offences in Southeast Asia.

Macquarie Bank has withdrawn a capital notes offer due to the highly volatile market, a day after National Australia Bank decided to cancel its capital raising. Shares of Macquarie Group are down almost 10 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP is losing more than 5 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by almost 2 percent. Fortescue Metals is rising more than 3 percent, with the iron ore miner among the few gainers on the stock exchange.

Gold miners are also losing after safe-haven gold prices fell overnight. Newcrest Mining is plunging more than 13 percent and Evolution Mining is falling almost 10 percent.

In the oil space, Santos is plunging more than 10 percent, Oil Search is tumbling almost 10 percent and Woodside Petroleum is falling more than 8 percent after crude oil lost more than 4 percent overnight.

Virgin Australia has cut more flights, frozen management bonuses, reduced executives' fees and suspended its full-year earnings outlook to address the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The airline's shares are lower by more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6285, down from $0.6505 on Thursday and after having plunged to a near 12-year low of $0.6213 earlier on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks extended the sell-off on Thursday as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continued to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak last night. Trump was likely seeking to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days. With the sell-off on the day, the Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.

The Dow plummeted 2,352.60 points or 10 percent to 21,200.62, the Nasdaq plunged 750.25 points or 9.4 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 tumbled 260.74 points or 9.5 percent to 2,480.64.

The major European markets also tanked on Thursday, recording their worst one-day drop in history. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index cratered by 10.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index nosedived by 12.2 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities, as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. WTI crude oil for April tumbled $1.48 or 4.49 percent to $31.50 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.