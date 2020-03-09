Australian Market Pares Early Losses

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is opened sharply lower on Tuesday, extending the sharp losses from the previous session following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as the plunge in crude oil prices.

However, the market has pared initial losses after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government will deliver a stimulus package this week to help overcome the impact of the coronavirus on the Australian economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 55.00 points or 0.95 percent to 5,705.60, after touching a low of 5,538.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 53.00 points or 0.91 percent to 5,769.40. Australian stocks suffered their worst single day loss in almost 12 years on Monday.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent, while Westpac is rising 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are weak even as safe-haven gold prices edged higher overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling more than 5 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing almost 4 percent.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are rebounding after a sell-off in the previous session. Oil Search is gaining almost 5 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are rising more than 3 percent each.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is adding 0.6 percent and BHP is edging up 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent.

Qantas Airways said it will cut almost a quarter of international flights and also announced changes to domestic routes for the next six months due to significant drop in travel demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. The airline's shares are adding 0.6 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6603, up from $0.6546 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks sold off on Monday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as substantial decrease by the price of crude oil. Trading was halted for fifteen minutes shortly after the open, as the S&P 500 plunged more than 7 percent, triggering a key market circuit breaker. According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

In its worst day since 2008, the Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.8 percent to 23,851.02. The Nasdaq plunged 624.94 points or 7.3 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 tanked 225.81 points or 7.6 percent to 2,746.56.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Monday. The French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 8.4 percent, while the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index nosedived by 7.9 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in almost 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. WTI crude for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15, or about 24.6 percent, from the previous close.

