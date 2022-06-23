Australian market operator to lift electricity market suspension on Friday

MELBOURNE, June 24 (Reuters) - Australia's energy market operator said it would formally end its suspension of the wholesale electricity spot market from 2 pm (0400 GMT) on Friday.

The market was suspended on June 15 after power prices soared, the market operator capped prices, and then generators that were needed to fill a gap due to coal plant outages stopped offering power into the market as they were running at a loss.

"Returning to regular operations of the NEM is now possible, as we are currently seeing more normal electricity bidding and dispatching through AEMO’s automated resources, along with reduced electricity shortfalls and fewer manual interventions needed by AEMO," the Australian Energy Market Operator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

