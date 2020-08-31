Australian Market Notably Lower Ahead Of RBA Decision

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Tuesday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 111.10 points or 1.83 percent to 5,949.40, just off a low of 5,948.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 110.80 points or 1.77 percent to 6,135.10. Australian stocks closed lower on Monday.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 2.1 percent to 2.5 percent.

QBE Insurance said its Group CEO Pat Regan is stepping down from the company following an investigation into workplace communications, with QBE's board concluding that Regan exercised poor judgment. QBE's shares are tumbling more than 5 percent.

Oil stocks are also declining after crude oil prices dipped overnight. Santos is losing 3 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are lower by more than 2 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are all declining more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are weak even as gold prices edge higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by almost 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia also will see July numbers for building permits and second-quarter figures for current account today.

U.S. stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors continued to weigh the likely impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy despite recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates will likely remain lower for a long time. Worries about U.S.-China tensions and reports showing a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states across America weighed on sentiment. Also, investors were quite reluctant to make significant moves due to a lack of positive triggers.

The Dow ended down 223.82 points or 0.78 percent at 28,430.05 and the S&P 500 settled with a loss of 7.70 points or 0.22 percent at 3,500.31, while the tech laden Nasdaq climbed 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to 11,775.46.

European stocks ended lower on Monday as hopes about fresh stimulus from European Central Bank faded and on weak inflation data from Germany. Germany and France closed notably lower with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 sliding 0.67 percent and 1.11 percent, respectively. The U.K. market was closed for a holiday.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower on Monday amid a bit of uncertainty about outlook for energy demand due to continued rise in coronavirus cases. WTI crude for October ended down $0.36 or about 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

