Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Tuesday, giving up the modest gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in materials and technology stocks partially offset by strength in energy and financial stocks. The domestic coronavirus situation, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria, is also denting investor sentiment.

Australia's two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, are also still under lockdown. NSW has reported 863 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Monday. Victoria reported a record 867 new locally acquired cases and four deaths, with the active cases totalling 9,261 across Victoria.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 72.10 points or 0.98 percent to 7,312.30, after hitting a low of 7,311.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 76.00 points or 0.99 percent to 7,614.70. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are declining more than 2 percent each. OZ Minerals and Rio Tinto are down more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are higher after as crude oil prices climbed for its fifth straight day. Santos and Oil Search are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 4 percent, Origin Energy is rising more than 4 percent and Beach energy is surging almost 8 percent. Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.4 percent each. Westpac is edging up 0.1 percent Among tech stocks, Xero is losing almost 5 percent, Appen is declining almost 3 percent, WiseTech Global is lower by more than 3 percent and Afterpay is down more than 1 percent. Gold miners are mostly lower. Gold Road Resources and Resolute Mining are losing almost 2 percent each, while Evolution Mining is declining more than 4 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 2 percent. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.727 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended on a mixed note on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves as they looked ahead to speeches from several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, and continued to keep an eye on the developments surrounding debt-laden China Evergrande.

Among the major averages, the Dow, which rose to 35,061 by mid morning, closed with a gain of 71.37 point or 0.21 percent at 34,869.37. The S&P 500, moved between 4,436.19 and 4,457.30, settled with a loss of 12.37 points or 0.28 percent at 4,443.11, while the Nasdaq settled at 14,969.97, losing 77.73 points or 0.52 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets closed slightly higher on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.17 percent, Germany's DAX climbed 0.27 percent and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.19 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, extending gains to a fifth session amid tighter supplies and signs of rising demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.47 or 2 percent at $75.45 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.