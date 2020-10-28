Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Thursday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street amid continued concerns about a recent spike in coronavirus cases and lingering uncertainty about a new stimulus bill. Weak earnings results from ANZ Banking and the overnight fall in commodity prices also weighed on the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 94.70 points or 1.56 percent to 5,963.00, after touching a low of 5,947.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 97.10 points or 1.55 percent to 6,164.70. Australian stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining almost 2 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down almost 1 percent.

Fortescue Metals reported a 5 percent increase in first-quarter iron ore shipments and said it is well positioned to meet its full-year iron ore shipment outlook.

Gold miners are falling after safe-haven gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling almost 5 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing almost 4 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac is declining more than 1 percent, National Australia Bank is lower by almost 1 percent, and Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.

ANZ Banking is losing more than 2 percent after reporting a 42 percent fall in full-year cash profit and declaring a lower final dividend.

Oil stocks are weak as crude oil prices plunged more than 5 percent overnight. Santos and Oil Search are lower by more than 3 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics that import prices in Australia were down 3.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, after slipping 1.9 percent in the previous three months. Export prices fell 5.1 percent on quarter, after slipping 2.4 percent in the second quarter.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday amid continued concerns about a recent spike in coronavirus cases across the U.S and lingering uncertainty about a new stimulus bill. The U.S. has averaged more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week, with 29 states setting new records this month for the most new daily cases since the pandemic began in February. The jump in new infections has also been accompanied by an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, leading to worries about new lockdowns.

The Dow tumbled 943.24 points or 3.4 percent to 26,519.95, the Nasdaq plunged 426.48 points or 3.7 percent to 11,004.87 and the S&P 500 plummeted 119.65 points or 3.5 percent to 3,271.03.

The major European markets also moved sharply lower on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled 2.6 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index plunged 3.4 percent and the German DAX Index plummeted 4.2 percent.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a notable increase in crude inventories, and worries about energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. WTI crude oil for December delivery plunged $2.18 or about 5.5 percent to $37.39 a barrel.

