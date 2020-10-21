Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Thursday following the overnight losses on Wall Street as U.S. lawmakers try to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

Investor sentiment was dampened after the International Monetary Fund or IMF lowered its 2020 growth forecast for Asia-Pacific. In addition, Brazil's health authority Anvisa said that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, but recommended that the trial should continue.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 45.80 points or 0.74 percent to 6,146.00, after touching a low of 6,100.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 46.00 points or 0.72 percent to 6,357.10. Australian stocks edged higher on Wednesday.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.0 percent to 1.8 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent and BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell overnight. Oil Search is tumbling almost 5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are losing more than 2 percent each.

Gold miners are also lower even as gold prices rose for a third straight session overnight. Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.3 percent.

Crown Resorts said it has terminated two agreements it had entered into with Consolidated Press Holdings, including the sharing of confidential information with shareholder James Packer. Consolidated Press Holdings owns a 36.8 percent stake in Crown. Shares of Crown Resorts are down 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as traders kept an eye on the latest developments in Washington, as lawmakers try to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill. In a post on Twitter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said the Speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have called for committee chairs to work to resolve differences about funding levels and language.

The Dow fell 97.97 points or 0.4 percent to 28,210.82, the Nasdaq dipped 31.80 points or 0.3 percent to 11,484.69 and the S&P 500 edged down 7.56 points or 0.2 percent to 3,435.56.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.9 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns over a drop in energy demand after data from Energy Information Administration or EIA showed smaller than expected drop in oil stockpiles and an increase in gasoline inventories. WTI crude oil for December delivery slumped $1.67 or about 4 percent to $40.03 a barrel.

