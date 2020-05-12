Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street on renewed coronavirus concerns after top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the U.S. reopens its economy prematurely.

Worries about rising tensions between Australia and China also dampened sentiment after China suspended beef imports from four Australian abattoirs.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 70.20 points or 1.30 percent to 5,332.80, after touching a low of 5,301.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 70.50 points or 1.28 percent to 5,426.80. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 3 percent, Santos is lower by 2 percent and Oil Search is declining almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices surged overnight.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a decline in both cash profit and net profit for the third quarter from the year-ago period, said it will take a A$1.5 billion charge for potential defaults on account of COVID-19 and sell a 55 percent stake in Colonial First State wealth management unit to investment firm KKR for A$1.7 billion. The bank's shares are rising 0.3 percent.

In the mining space, BHP is declining 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.1 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.6 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see May results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank and first-quarter numbers for wage prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6455, down from Tuesday's close of $0.6470.

On Wall Street, stocks pulled back sharply on Tuesday after spending the bulk of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. The pullback may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

The Dow slumped 457.21 points or 1.9 percent to 23,764.78, the Nasdaq plunged 189.79 points or 2.1 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 500 tumbled 60.20 points or 2.1 percent to 2,870.12.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for June gained $1.64 or about 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

