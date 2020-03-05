Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Friday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread worldwide. The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has risen to 197.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 102.10 points or 1.60 percent to 6,293.60, after falling to a low of 6,271.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 106.30 points or 1.64 percent to 6,366.10. Australian stocks closed higher on Thursday.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank is losing almost 4 percent Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 2.3 percent to 2.8 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is losing more than 2 percent, BHP is lower by almost 2 percent and Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also lower after crude oil prices extended losses overnight. Santos, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are all losing almost 2 percent each.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after safe-haven gold prices rebounded sharply overnight. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are rising more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, the service sector in Australia continued to contract in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Friday with a Performance of Service Index score of 47.0. That's down from 47.4 in January, and it slipped further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Australia will also see January numbers for retail sales today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6616, down from $0.6628 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread worldwide, as confirmed cases reach more than 95,000 globally. Coronavirus infections in South Korea have jumped to more than 6,000. Switzerland has reported its first death from the virus, while the number of cases in Germany rose by 87 to 349. California declared a state of emergency after a coronavirus-related death in the state, where there are at least 53 confirmed cases.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.6 percent to 26,121.28, the Nasdaq tumbled 279.49 points or 3.1 percent to 8,738.60 and the S&P 500 plummeted 106.18 points or 3.4 percent to 3,023.94.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday amid reports the OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and reduce output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. WTI crude oil futures for April ended down $0.88, or nearly 2 percent, at $45.90 a barrel.

