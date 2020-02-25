Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Wednesday with stocks lower across the board, extending recent losses following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street amid continued fears that the coronavirus outbreak could escalate into a pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should begin to prepare for community spread of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 135.20 points or 1.97 percent to 6,731.40, after touching a low of 6,726.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 138.80 points or 2.00 percent to 6,815.00. Australian stocks tumbled for the second straight day on Tuesday.

Oil stocks are notably lower after crude oil prices tumbled overnight to a two-week low. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are lower by almost 3 percent each, while Oil Search is declining more than 2 percent.

The major miners are also weak. BHP is losing almost 2 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are declining in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.8 percent.

Gold miners are lower after safe-haven gold prices fell overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing 2 percent and Evolution Mining is declining more than 1 percent.

Woolworths reported a more than 7 percent decrease in profit for the first half despite higher revenue, and raised its estimate of staff underpayment to A$315 million from the prior estimate of A$200 million to A$300 million. The supermarket giant's shares are lower by more than 2 percent.

Nine Entertainment reported a 41 percent drop in first-half net profit while revenue rose following the company's merger with Fairfax. The media company's shares are gaining almost 6 percent, bucking the general downward trend.

Virgin Australia reported a net loss for the first half of the year and said it has cut back on flights amid falling travel demand caused by the coronavirus. The airline's shares are rising more than 4 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, coming in at A$49.773 billion. That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6600, compared to $0.6612 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, extending the recent sell-off, as traders worried about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread far beyond China to Europe and the Middle East. Adding to the worries, MasterCard and United Airlines joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing a slight improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of February.

The Dow plunged 879.44 points or 3.2 percent to 27,081.36, the Nasdaq plummeted 255.67 points or 2.8 percent to 8,965.61 and the S&P 500 slumped 97.68 points or 3 percent to 3,128.21.

The major European markets all moved sharply lower on Tuesday. The German DAX Index, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index all tumbled by 1.9 percent each.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday to a two-week low, extending recent losses, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. WTI crude for April ended down $1.53, or about 3 percent, at $49.90 a barrel.

