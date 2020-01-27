Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market, which resumed trading after a long holiday weekend, is notably lower on Tuesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street amid concerns about the spread as well as the global economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 99.30 points or 1.40 percent to 6,991.20, after touching a low of 6,964.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 106.10 points or 1.47 percent to 7,097.10. The Australian market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is tumbling almost 8 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 4 percent and BHP is losing almost 4 percent.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell for a fifth straight session overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 7 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are declining almost 3 percent each.

Travel stocks were weighed down by worries about the continued spread of the coronavirus. Webjet is tumbling more than 10 percent, Qantas Airways is falling more than 4 percent, and Flight Centre Travel Group is losing 4 percent.

Air New Zealand said it expects to incur one-time charges, including reorganization costs, of up to NZ$50 million in fiscal 2020. The airline's shares are also declining more than 4 percent.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are lower in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.6 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after gold prices move higher overnight on safe-haven appeal. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining edging up 0.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6761 on Tuesday, down from $0.6846 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally. The continued spread of the coronavirus weighed on travel, tourism and hospitality stocks as well as companies with major exposure to China.

The Dow tumbled 453.93 points or 1.5 percent to 28,535.80, the Nasdaq plunged 175.60 points or 1.9 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 slumped 51.84 points or 1.6 percent to 3,243.63.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both plummeted by 2.7 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, as worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the global economy raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for March ended down $1.05 or about 1.9 percent at 53.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since October 15.

