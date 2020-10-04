Australian Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably higher on Monday despite the weak cues from Wall Street Friday. Investor sentiment received a boost following news that U.S. President Donald Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, may be discharged from hospital on Monday.

Worries about the coronavirus cases in Australia also eased as Victoria recorded no new coronavirus deaths on Monday and the state government announced that all students in the state will return to schools by October 26.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 130.40 points or 2.25 percent to 5,921.90, after rising to a high of 5,928.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 130.70 points or 2.18 percent to 6,113.90. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Friday.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are gaining more than 4 percent each, while National Australia Bank is rising almost 4 percent and Commonwealth Bank is higher by 3.0 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is gaining more than 6 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are higher by almost 4 percent each after crude oil prices rose in Asian trading after tumbling on Friday.

In the mining space, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 2 percent each.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are weak after gold prices declined on Friday. Newcrest Mining is lower by almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.3 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed that the services sector in Australia moved into expansion territory in September, with a seasonally adjusted services PMI score of 50.8. That's up from 49.0 in August and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The data also showed that the composite index rose to 51.1 in September from 49.4 in August.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday following news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The news comes just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election. A report from the Labor Department showing U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated September also weighed on Wall Street.

After falling by more than 400 points in early trading, the Dow briefly turned positive in mid-day trading but ended the session down 134.09 points or 0.5 percent at 27,682.81. The Nasdaq plunged 251.49 points or 2.2 percent to 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 slumped 32.36 points or 1 percent to 3,348.44.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases in several countries and fresh lockdown restrictions. WTI crude for November ended down $1.67 or about 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel. Crude oil prices rose $0.56 or 1.51 percent to $37.61 in Asian trade on Monday.

