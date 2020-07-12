Australian Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably higher on Monday following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday as upbeat coronavirus treatment and vaccine news overshadowed worries about the recent surge in new coronavirus cases worldwide. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences said its drug remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat coronavirus patients.

In Australia, scientists in Queensland said that a coronavirus vaccine developed by them could be ready for use as early as the start of next year, with clinical trials beginning today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 76.40 points or 1.29 percent to 5,995.60, after touching a high of 6,004.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 72.20 points or 1.20 percent to 6,108.50. Australian stocks closed lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is advancing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are adding almost 1 percent each.

In the oil sector, Santos is gaining more than 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent and Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose on Friday.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 2.4 percent to 2.7 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are weak after safe-haven gold prices edged lower on Friday. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are declining almost 1 percent each.

Estia Health said it will record a non-cash impairment charge of between A$124 million and A$148 million in its full-year results due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus. The aged care provider's shares are in a trading halt.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6943, compared to $0.6930 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday after Gilead Sciences said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. BioNTech's CEO also told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could be ready for approval by December. The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.

The Dow surged up 369.21 points or 1.4 percent to 26,075.30, the Nasdaq climbed 69.69 points or 0.7 percent to 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.99 points or 1.1 percent to 3,185.04.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, rebounding well after recent losses and a weak spell in the morning, thanks to an upward revision energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency or IEA. WTI crude for August rose $0.93 or about 2.4 percent to $40.55 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.