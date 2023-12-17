Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly lower on Monday, snapping the six-session winning streak, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200.00 level, following the mixed cues from global markets on Friday, with weakness across most sectors led by energy stocks, partially offset by gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 14.10 points or 0.19 percent to 7,428.60, after hitting a low of 7,406.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.80 points or 0.12 percent to 7,653.10. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources are edging up 0.3 to 0.4 percent each, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are edging down 0.2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent, Santos is down more than 1 percent and Woodside Energy is edging down 0.3 percent, while Origin Energy is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among tech stocks, WiseTech Global and Xero are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Appen is adding almost 5 percent and Zip is gaining almost 1 percent. Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly weak. Gold Road Resources, Evolution Mining and Newmont are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is down almost 1 percent. Resolute Mining is gaining almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.1 to 0.4 percent each.

In other news, shares in Link Group are soaring more than 27 percent after the troubled superannuation and share registry administrator announced Mitsubishi UFJ is set to acquire the company for $2.10 cash a share, plus pay a dividend of 16 cents, which will be franked at 25 percent.

Shares in Adbri are also skyrocketing more than 33 percent after CRH and major shareholder Barro Group agreed to buy the building materials company for $3.20 per share, valuing Adbri at $2.1 billion.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.670 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday after moving notably higher over the past several sessions. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow reached another new record closing high.

The Dow edged up 56.81 points or 0.2 percent to 37,305.16, closing higher for the seventh consecutive session. The Nasdaq also climbed 52.36 points or 0.4 percent to a nearly two-year closing high of 14,813.92, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.36 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,719.19.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index closed nearly unchanged and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.0 percent.

Crude oil posted their first weekly gain in two months despite settling on a slightly weak note on Friday. An upward revision in oil demand forecast by the International Energy Agency and a weak dollar pushed up crude oil prices over the past few sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January eased $0.15 at $71.43 a barrel on Friday but added 0.2% for the week.

