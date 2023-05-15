Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, despite the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as traders reacted to data showing consumer confidence in Australia declined sharply in May. Meanwhile, higher commodity prices lifted energy and materials shares.

According to the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index, consumer sentiment dropped 7.9 percent in May after a 9.4 percent jump in April. This also came in worse than market consensus for a 1.7 percent fall.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.70 points or 0.16 percent to 7,255.40, after hitting a low of 7,246.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 15.00 points or 0.20 percent to 7,445.50. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging down 0.3 percent. Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up 0.2 to 0.3 percent each. Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent and Zip is adding almost 2 percent, while WiseTech Global and Xero are down more than 1 percent each. Appen is flat.

Gold miners are mixed. Northern Star Resources is edging down 0.5 percent, while Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are losing almost 1 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 1 percent and Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are edging up 0.2 to 0.3 percent each, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are is gaining almost 1 percent each.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its May 2 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the RBA unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.85 percent and signaled more hikes to bring inflation back to the target in a reasonable timeframe.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.671 on Tuesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance for much of the trading session on Monday but managed to end the day mostly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq reached its best closing level in well over eight months, while the Dow snapped a five-session losing streak.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory. The Nasdaq climbed 80.47 points or 0.7 percent to 12,365.21, the S&P 500 rose 12.20 points or 0.3 percent to 4,136.28 and the Dow inched up 47.98 points or 0.1 percent to 33,348.60.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday, riding on prospects of lower supplies in Canada and elsewhere, while a weaker dollar also contributed to oil's uptick. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June gained $1.07 or 1.5 percent at $71.11 a barrel after three days of losses.

