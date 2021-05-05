Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower after giving up early gains on Thursday and after the previous three sessions of gains, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,100 level off its fresh 14-month highs reached yesterday, as strength in materials and energy stocks were offset by weakness across the technology and financial sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 32.20 points or 0.45 percent to 7,063.60, after touching a high of 7,112.50 and a low of 7,063.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 29.70 points or 0.40 percent to 7,314.50. Australian markets ended modestly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is up more than 2 percent.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search is edging up 0.3 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are adding almost 1 percent each. Beach Energy is up more than 1 percent. Among Tech stocks, Appen is losing more than 5 percent, Afterpay is down almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.4 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent. National Australia Bank is down more than 2 percent after it reported a 48.1 percent surge in cash earnings for the first half to $3.3 billion. It also will pay shareholders an interim dividend of 60 cents. Gold miners are lower after gold prices tumbled. Evolution Mining, Resolute Mining and Northern Star Resources are losing almost 2 percent each, while Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.5 percent. Shares in Nearmap are plummeting more than 16 percent after the aerial mapping firm said it will vigorously defend itself against legal action by US rival Eagleview , which accused it of patent infringement relating to aerial roof reports.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.776 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Wednesday before eventually ending the session mixed. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow ended the session at a new record closing high.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq fell 51.08 points or 0.4 percent to 13,582.43, the Dow rose 97.31 points or 0.3 percent to 34,230.34 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.93 points or 0.1 percent to 4,167.59.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged 2.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as traders weighed global energy demand amid a continued surge in coronavirus cases in Asia. A sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories limited the downside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June eased $0.06 at $65.63 a barrel.

