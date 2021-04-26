Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,000 mark near 14-month highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as traders await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the economy. Stocks across all sectors are generally trading weak.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 22.20 points or 0.32 percent to 7,023.40, after hitting a low of 7,019.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.20 points or 0.26 percent to 7,288.60. Australian markets ended modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 1 percent each, while OZ Minerals is up more than 1 percent.

Among oil stocks are mostly lower as crude oil prices slid. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are edging down 0.2 percent each, while Santos is edging up 0.2 percent. Origin Energy is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.4 percent each, while ANZ Banking is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and WiseTech Global are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Appen is losing more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed, with Newcrest Mining losing more than 1 percent and Northern Star Resources down almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is gaining almost 1 percent.

In other news, BlueScope steel increased its earnings guidance for the second half by up to 30 percent based on soaring steel prices across Asia and in the United States. The stock is up almost 2 percent.

Shares in Bingo Industries are surging almost 7 percent after the waste manager agreed to a boosted $2.3 billion takeover proposal from Macquarie, three months after a $2.1 billion deal was first floated.

Shares in Tabcorp are up more than 3 percent after British wagering giant Entain boosted its bid for Tabcorp's bookmaking and media division by half a billion dollars to $3.5 billion.

Shares in iSelect are higher by almost 7 percent after the insurance comparison platform announced a special dividend, unfranked, of 1 cent per share, payable June 22. It also confirmed it will start a dividend program from the 2022 financial year.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.779 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in positive territory on Monday, with technology stocks helping to lead the way higher. Both indexes reached new record closing highs, although the narrower Dow closed slightly lower.

While the Dow edged down 61.92 points or 0.2 percent to 33,981.57, the Nasdaq advanced 121.97 points or 0.9 percent to 14,138.78 and the S&P 500 rose 7.45 points or 0.2 percent to 4,187.62.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday amid continues worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.23 or 0.4 percent at $61.91 a barrel.

