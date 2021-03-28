Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday after shedding early gains, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 6,800 level, as broad gains in materials and energy stocks were offset by losses in technology stocks. The cues from Wall Street on Friday were broadly positive amidst weak US inflation data.

The markets are also cautious after the end of the Australian Government's JobKeeper program on Sunday, which could lead to huge job losses. Meantime, Greater Brisbane is set to go into a three-day lockdown and restrictions will come into place across Queensland after several cases of COVID-19 transmission were detected in the community.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 12.20 points or 0.18 percent to 6,812.00, after touching a high of 6,860.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 13.70 points or 0.19 percent to 7,049.40. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 2 percent each, while OZ Minerals is adding more than 1 percent and Mineral Resources is up more than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices jumped on Friday. Oil Search is up more than 1 percent, Santos is adding almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 1 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. National Australia Bank and Westpac are up almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is gaining more than 1 percent, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and WiseTech Global are losing more than 2 percent each, while Appen is down almost 2 percent, Zip is declining more than 3 percent and Altium is down more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.1 percent.

Shares in The Treasury Wine Estates are down more than 1 percent after news emerged that China will keep tariffs on Australian wine for five more years.

Shares in Karoon energy are up almost 4 percent after it announced plans for a Brazilian business unit and a major company restructure that sees the Hosking family losing some control.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.762 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, extending the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. With the continued advance, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the session at new record closing highs.

The major averages accelerated to the upside going into the close. The Dow surged up 453.40 points or 1.4 percent to 33,072.88, the Nasdaq jumped 161.05 points or 1.2 percent to 13,138.73 and the S&P 500 spiked 65.02 points or 1.7 percent to 3,974.54.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday on concerns it might take several weeks to dislodge the giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $2.41 or 4.1 percent at $60.97 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.