Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Friday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street as the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe led to concerns about the economic impact of new restrictions and lockdowns.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 8.40 points or 0.13 percent to 6,409.80, after touching a low of 6,392.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 5.60 points or 0.08 percent to 6,613.80. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday, ending a five-day rally.

Oil stocks are mostly lower after crude oil prices declined overnight. Santos is losing more than 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.9 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 2 percent, while BHP Group is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are notably higher after gold prices rebounded overnight. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 5 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising almost 3 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see November results for the consumer inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably lower on Thursday as the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe led to renewed concerns about the economic outlook. The virus concerns overshadowed a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended November 7.

The Dow tumbled 317.46 points or 1.1 percent to 29,080.17, the Nasdaq slid 76.84 points or 0.7 percent to 11,709.59 and the S&P 500 slumped 35.65 points or 1 percent to 3,537.01.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday as the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and several European countries raised concerns about energy demand. WTI crude futures for December ended down $0.33 or about 0.8 percent at $41.12 a barrel.

