Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending losses on Monday from the previous session following the negative lead from Wall Street on Friday. Worries about rising US-China tensions also dampened sentiment following media reports that the U.S. government is considering adding China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. or SMIC to a trade blacklist.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 9.00 points or 0.15 percent to 5,916.50, after falling to a low of 5,869.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 7.80 points or 0.13 percent to 6,101.00. The Australian market tumbled on Friday after two straight days of gains to record its worst since early May.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are rising more than 2 percent each, while BHP Group is advancing almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices extended losses to a third straight session on Friday. Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.4 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac is rising 0.6 percent and ANZ Banking is adding 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are edging up 0.1 percent each.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices extended losses on Friday. Santos is declining more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.5 percent and Oil Search is down 0.3 percent.

In the tech sector, Afterpay is losing more than 4 percent, Appen is declining more than 1 percent, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see August results for the services index from the Australian Industry Group and for job advertisements from ANZ today.

On Wall Street, stocks staged a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading day on Friday, but still closed in negative territory. Technology stocks contributed to the early sell-off once again, as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the sector. On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing another substantial increase in U.S. employment in the month of August, although the pace of job growth continued to slow from the record spike seen in June.

The Dow ended the day down 159.42 points or 0.6 percent to 28,133.31, the Nasdaq slumped 144.97 points or 1.3 percent to 11,313.13, and the S&P 500 slid 28.10 points or 0.8 percent to 3,426.96.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slumped by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, extending recent losses amid continued concerns about the outlook for gasoline demand and easing of production cuts by leading oil producers. WTI crude ended down $1.60 or nearly 4 percent at $39.77 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.