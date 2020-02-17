Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday, and as investors digested corporate earnings results from major companies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 12.70 points or 0.18 percent to 7,112.40, after touching a low of 7,096.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 14.40 points or 0.20 percent to 7,206.80. Australian stocks closed marginally lower on Monday.

The major miners are higher. Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are rising more than 1 percent each.

BHP reported a 29 percent increase in statutory profit for the first half of the year and said it will pay a higher interim dividend compared to last year. The mining giant's shares are advancing 1 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are advancing in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are lower. Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.5 percent and Santos is down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are also weak. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.5 percent.

Seven West Media reported a first-half statutory loss on lower revenues and said it will not pay an interim dividend. The media company's shares are falling more than 17 percent.

Coles reported a nearly 34 percent decrease in statutory profit for the first half of the year and said its group earnings will include a A$20 million provision after the company underpaid managers at its supermarket and liquor divisions over the past six years. The supermarket giant's shares are down 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6710, compared to $0.6729 on Monday.

Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the President's Day holiday.

The major European markets ended higher on Monday. The U.K's FTSE 100 advanced 0.33 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.29 percent and 0.27 percent, respectively.

