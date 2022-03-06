Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,100 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, with weakness in technology and financial stocks partially offset by gains in energy, materials and mining stocks amid a spike in commodity prices.

Traders continue to monitor the lingering geopolitical situation amid the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the related sanctions on Russia.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 50.50 points or 0.71 percent to 7,060.30, after hitting a low of 7,038.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 52.40 points or 0.71 percent to 7,342.90. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.4 percent Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent and OZ Minerals is advancing almost 3 percent, while Mineral Resources is losing more than 1 percent. Oil stocks are higher, with Beach energy gaining almost 4 percent, Santos adding almost 5 percent, Woodside Petroleum surging almost 7 percent and Origin Energy advancing more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen is losing more than 3 percent, Block is plunging moiré than 10 percent, WiseTech Global is declining almost 3 percent, Xero is losing more than 1 percent and Zip is slipping almost 4 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 5 percent, Newcrest Mining is gaining almost 4 percent, Resolute Mining is soaring more than 9 percent, Northern Star Resources is surging more than 7 percent and Gold Road Resources is adding almost 6 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.2 percent, ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent, National Australia Bank is declining more than 2 percent and Westpac is down almost 2 percent.

In other news, shares in AGL is slipping 1.5 percent after the Australian power company rejected a sweetened $9 billion takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian asset giant Brookfield.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.740 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw further downside during trading on Friday after ending the previous session mostly lower. The major averages all moved to the downside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 196.86 points or 0.5 percent to 33,614.80, the Nasdaq tumbled 224.50 points or 1.6 percent to 13,313.44 and the S&P 500 slid 34.62 points or 0.8 percent to 4,328.87.

The major European markets also moved sharply lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 5 percent, the German DAX Index plunged by 4.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index sank by 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Friday as worries about supply disruptions grew amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up by $8.01 or about 7.4 percent at $115.68 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2008. WTI crude futures skyrocketed 26.3 percent for the week, the steepest climb in percentage terms since the week ending April 3, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.