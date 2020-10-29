Australian Market Modestly Higher; AMP Jumps

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Friday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on gains by tech stocks and upbeat U.S. economic data. Nevertheless, gains are modest as investors treaded cautiously due to the surging coronavirus cases in Europe as well as the U.S. and next week's U.S. presidential election.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 11.60 points or 0.19 percent to 5,971.90, after touching a high of 5,986.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.70 points or 0.16 percent to 6,177.70. Australian stocks closed at a fresh three-week low on Thursday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 5 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing more than 1 percent and BHP Group is adding 0.3 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.6 percent, while Westpac is adding 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher even as crude oil prices lost more than 3 percent overnight. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are rising more than 1 percent each, while Oil Search is up 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are lower after safe-haven gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is edging down 0.1 percent.

Shares of AMP Ltd. are gaining almost 21 percent after the financial services company said it has received a takeover bid from U.S. investment group Ares Corporation.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.1 percent on month in September, following the flat reading in August.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that final demand producer prices in Australia were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, following the 1.2 percent drop in the previous three months.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, reflecting gains by tech stocks and the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing a stronger than expected rebound by the U.S. economy in the third quarter. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since before the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in the week ended October 24.

The Dow climbed 139.16 points or 0.5 percent to 26,659.11, the Nasdaq jumped 180.72 points or 1.6 percent to 11,185.59 and the S&P 500 surged up 39.08 points or 1.2 percent at 3,310.11.

The major European markets showed a lack of direction over the course of the session on Thursday. While the German DAX Index eventually closed up by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index ended the day nearly unchanged.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand due to a continued surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several countries. WTI crude for December ended down $1.22 or about 3.3 percent at $36.17 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly five months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.