Australian Market Modestly Higher Ahead Of RBA Decision

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday in choppy trading despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as worries about U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The RBA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.25 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 5.10 points or 0.09 percent to 5,824.30, after touching a low of 5,800.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 7.30 points or 0.12 percent to 5,945.70. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Monday.

The big four banks are mixed ahead of the RBA decision. ANZ Banking is adding almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is rising 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.4 percent and Westpac is down 0.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos is advancing more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent, while Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent after crude oil prices edged lower overnight.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is losing more than 2 percent, BHP is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 1 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices dipped overnight. Evolution Mining is declining more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by 1 percent.

Brickworks said its sales revenue in Australia in the four months to May fell 10 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the building products manufacturer's shares are rising 0.6 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will also see first-quarter numbers for current account today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6799, compared to Monday's close of $0.6746.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate in the month of May. The report from the ISM came on the heels of a private survey showing the Chinese manufacturing sector expanded in May. Traders remain generally optimistic about economies reopening despite political unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd, which has forced a number of major retailers to temporarily close their stores in areas hit hard by protests.

The Dow climbed 91.91 points or 0.4 percent to 25,475.02, the Nasdaq advanced 62.18 points or 0.7 percent to 9,552.05 and the S&P 500 rose 11.42 points or 0.4 percent to 3,055.73.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday, although several major markets were closed for public holidays. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices turned in a relatively lackluster performance on Monday before ending the session modestly lower. WTI crude for July delivery edged down $0.05 to $35.44 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.