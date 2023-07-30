Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, with gains across most sectors, led by energy stocks and technology stocks.

Traders are also cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank Australia's interest rate decision tomorrow, where the central bank is widely expected to pause its interest-rate-hiking cycle.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 22.00 points or 0.30 percent to 7,425.60, after touching a high of 7,434.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 24.10 points or 0.32 percent to 7,640.20. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging up 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is gaining almost 1 percent, Woodside Energy is adding more than 1 percent and Beach energy is edging up 0.2 percent, while Origin Energy is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Appen are gaining almost 2 percent each, while WiseTech Global is edging up 0.3 percent and Xero is adding almost 1 percent. Zip is flat.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Gold Road Resources and Northern Star Resources are losing almost 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are edging down 0.1 to 0.5 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each, while Westpac is flat.

In other news, shares in Silver Lake Resources are plummeting almost 22 percent after reports that it's Sugar Zone mining and processing activities will be idled in 2024. It also reported quarterly results which fell below market expectations.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.666 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed on a bright note on Friday, firmly holding their gains after a positive start. Some encouraging earnings updates from top tech firms and data showing a slowdown in the annual rate of growth in consumer prices in the month of June aided sentiment.

The major averages all ended with strong gains, with the tech-laden Nasdaq outperforming others. The Dow ended with a gain of 176.55 points or 0.50 percent at 35,459.29. The S&P 500 advanced 44.82 points or 0.99 percent to settle at 4,582.23, while the Nasdaq climbed 266.55 points or 1.9 percent to 14,316.66.

The major European markets also finished the day slightly higher on Friday despite struggling for direction for much of the day's trading session. Germany's DAX climbed 0.39 percent, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.15 percent, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.02 percent.

Oil prices climbed higher on Friday and the most active futures contract posted gains for the fifth straight week amid easing U.S. recession fears and on optimism over increased demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for September added $0.49 or 0.6 percent at $80.58 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 4.6 percent in the week.

