Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday despite the negative cues from Wall Street, as investors remained optimistic about the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the country. However, the mood remains cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 8.30 points or 0.16 percent to 5,321.40, after rising to a high of 5,339.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 10.30 points or 0.19 percent to 5,391.50. Australian stocks fluctuated before ending lower on Tuesday.

The big four banks are notably higher. National Australia Bank is gaining more than 4 percent, ANZ Banking is rising more than 3 percent, Westpac is advancing almost 3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is higher by more than 2 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is gaining more than 3 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are rising more than 2 percent each, as crude oil futures rose more than 8 percent in Asian trading after falling overnight.

In the mining space, BHP and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by almost 1 percent after safe-haven gold prices extended losses for a third straight session overnight.

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group has acquired 67.68 million shares in Crown Resorts, representing a stake of almost 10 percent, from Macau casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment for a price of A$8.15 per share, Crown Resorts said. Shares of Crown Resorts are gaining more than 10 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see first-quarter numbers for consumer prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6509, compared to $0.6482 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday after seeing initial strength amid continued optimism that the U.S. is seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel" of the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, inspiring some traders to cash in on recent strength in the markets. The choppy trading on Wall Street also came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

While the Nasdaq plunged 122.43 points or 1.4 percent to 8,607.73, the Dow edged down 32.23 points or 0.1 percent to 24,101.55 and the S&P 500 fell 15.09 points or 0.5 percent to 2,863.39.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 1.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply in early trades Tuesday and despite regaining most of the lost ground as the session progressed, settled notably lower again. WTI crude for June ended down $0.44, or 3.4 percent, at $12.34 a barrel.

