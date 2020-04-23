Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Friday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street after the Financial Times reported that Gilead Sciences' experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir flopped in its first randomized clinical trial. Higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 21.30 points or 0.41 percent to 5,238.40, after rising to a high of 5,242.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 24.70 points or 0.47 percent to 5,297.50. Australian stocks fluctuated before finishing marginally lower on Thursday.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising more than 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is higher by more than 2 percent and Santos is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil futures gained more than 20 percent overnight.

In the mining space, BHP and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent, while National Australia Bank is adding more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is up 0.5 percent after safe-haven gold prices extended gains overnight.

Coles Group has raised delivery prices and the threshold for free delivery by 25 percent during the COVID-19 crisis. The supermarket giant's shares are adding 0.4 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6374, compared to $0.6343 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed in choppy trading on Thursday. Stocks came under pressure in mid-day trading after the Financial Times reported that Gilead Sciences' experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir "flopped" in its first randomized clinical trial. However, selling pressure waned after Gilead claimed the study was unable to provide statistically meaningful conclusions due to low enrollment.

The Labor Department's report on initial jobless claims in the week ended April 18 showed more than 4 million people filed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, although that reflects a continued decline from the nearly 7 million people that filed first-time claims in the last week of March.

While the Dow crept up 39.44 points or 0.2 percent to 23,515.26, the Nasdaq edged down 0.63 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 8,494.75 and the S&P 500 slipped 1.51 points or 0.1 percent to 2,797.80.

The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both jumped by 1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, and expectations of output cut by leading producers lifted the commodity. WTI crude for June ended up $2.72, or nearly 20 percent, at $16.50 a barrel.

