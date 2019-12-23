Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday in a truncated session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on news that China announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of U.S. products,. The Australian market will close early today for the Christmas holidays and reopen only on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 7.30 points or 0.11 percent to 6,792.40, after rising to a high of 6794.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.20 points or 0.13 percent to 6,903.90. Australian stocks closed lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are adding 0.6 percent each, while BHP is edging up 0.1 percent.

Gold miners advanced after gold prices settled at a six-week high overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are rising after crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. Westpac Banking is adding 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is edging up 0.1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is unchanged.

Corporate Travel Management said it will acquire a U.S.-based travel firm, Corporate Travel Planners Inc., for a potential A$53 million as part of its expansion in North America. Shares of the travel planner are edging down 0.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6922, up from $0.6907 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks advanced modestly and closed at new record highs on Monday following news that China's Finance Ministry announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components. China said tentative import tax rates will be implemented for 859 types of products beginning January 1 in order to optimize the trade structure and promote high-quality economic development.

The Dow climbed 96.44 points or 0.3 percent to 28,551.53, the Nasdaq rose 20.69 points or 0.2 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.79 points or 0.1 percent to 3,224.01.

The major European markets closed mixed on Monday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were just marginal as traders refrained from making big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. WTI crude for February delivery inched up $0.08 to $60.52 a barrel.

