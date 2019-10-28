Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as on news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. Tech and mining stocks are among the major gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 12.70 points or 0.19 percent to 6,753.40, after rising to a high of 6,761.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 13.30 points or 0.19 percent to 6,855.80. Australian stocks ended flat on Monday.

In the tech space, Bravura Solutions is gaining almost 7 percent, Xero is rising almost 3 percent and Altium is advancing more than 1 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent.

However, gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by 0.2 percent after gold prices declined overnight.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices snapped a four-day winning streak and closed lower overnight. Oil Search is declining 0.7 percent, Santos is down 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.4 percent.

Bega Cheese has projected a more than 17 percent decrease in fiscal 2020 earnings due to lower demand for its unbranded products and higher milk prices. The dairy and grocery producer's shares are losing almost 12 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6838, up from $0.6815 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

While the S&P 500 climbed 16.87 points or 0.6 percent to 3,039.42, the Nasdaq jumped 82.87 points or 1 percent to 8,325.99 and the Dow rose 132.66 points or 0.5 percent to 27,090.72.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index climbed 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as worries about energy demand outlook due to weak Chinese industrial data outweighed positive news on U.S.-China trade front. WTI crude for December ended down $0.85, or about 1.5 percent, at $55.81 a barrel.

