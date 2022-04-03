Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in materials and gold mining stocks, partially offset by weakness in technology stocks.

Meanwhile, traders continue to monitor the lingering geopolitical situation amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the related increasing sanctions on Russia.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 31.70 points or 0.42 percent to 7,525.50, after touching a high of 7,536.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 38.10 points or 0.49 percent to 7,824.00. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group, OZ Minerals and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is advancing more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed, with Beach energy edging down 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy are edging up 0.5 percent each. Santos is flat.

Among tech stocks, Appen is losing more than 1 percent, Block is slipping almost 2 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 1 percent, while Xero is edging up 0.4 percent and Zip is gaining more than 2 percent.

Gold miners are strong. Gold Road Resources and Newcrest Mining are gaining 1.5 percent each, while Resolute Mining is advancing almost 4 percent, Evolution Mining is adding more than 2 percent and Northern Star Resources is rising more than 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are flat, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each.

In other news, shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals are surging more than 6 percent after the biotech officially launched its first product to market, with its cancer imaging agent Illucix now available in the US.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.749 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday following the sell-off seen late in the previous session. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing moderately higher.

A late move to the upside helped the major averages finish the day in positive territory. The Dow advanced 139.92 points or 0.4 percent to 34,818.27, the Nasdaq rose 40.98 points or 0.3 percent to 14,261.50 and the S&P 500 climbed 15.45 points or 0.3 percent to 4,545.86.

The major European markets also all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index edged up by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices dropped Friday, extending their slide from the previous session as International Energy Agency members have agreed to release oil from strategic reserve to stabilize global energy markets. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $1.01 or 1 percent at $99.27 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed nearly 13 percent in the week, posting the biggest weekly loss in two years.

