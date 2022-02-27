Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in energy, materials and mining stocks amid a spike in commodity prices. Traders also continue to monitor the lingering geopolitical concerns amid the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the related sanctions on Russia.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 44.30 points or 0.63 percent to 7,042.10, after touching a high of 7,044.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 41.10 points or 0.57 percent to 7,314.70. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is adding more than 2 percent and OZ Minerals is advancing almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources is edging down 0.3 percent. Fortescue Metals is flat. Oil stocks are higher, with Beach energy gaining almost 1 percent, Santos is adding more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum advancing 2.5 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen is gaining almost 3 percent and Block is advancing moiré than 2 percent, while WiseTech Global is declining almost 1 percent and Xero is losing more than 2 percent. Zip has asked for a trading halt as it launches a capital raising ahead of its merger with Sezzle.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Resolute Mining is advancing more than 4 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding almost 2 percent, Gold Road Resources is adding almost 4 percent and Newcrest Mining are up almost 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.2 percent each, while National Australia Bank is losing almost 1 percent. Westpac is flat.

In economic news, the value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$32.491 billion. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 4.4 percent contraction in December.

The ABS also said company gross profits in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with expectations and slowing from 4.0 percent in the three months prior. Profits were up 13.0 percent on year.

Private sector credit in Australia was up 7.6 percent on year in January, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Monday - accelerating from 7.2 percent in December. On a monthly basis, private sector credit rose 0.6 percent, easing from 0.8 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.719 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday extending the stunning recovery seen over the course of the previous session. The major averages all showed significant moves to the upside on the day.

Going into the close of trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new highs for the session. The Dow soared 834.92 points or 2.5 percent at 34,058.75, the Nasdaq surged 221.04 points or 1.6 percent to 13,694.62 and the S&P 500 spiked 95.95 points or 2.2 percent to 4,384.65.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index soared by 3.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index spiked by 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday but posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the possibility of disruptions to global crude supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by $1.22 or about 1.3 percent at $91.59 a barrel.

